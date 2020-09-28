Cresol Sarandi
São José das Missões - Gilmar e Uca disputarão as eleições majoritárias

Publicado por Joel De Brito em .

 

Em São José das Missões, a população exercerá a democracia na escolha dos seguintes candidatos no dia 15 de novembro:

GILMAR WEBER TOLFO ALEMÃO (PL);

UCA WANDERLEI MACHADO (PP).

Confira a nominata de candidatos a vereador, confira:

   

Nome na Urna 

Nome Completo 

Nº 

Situação 

Sigla 

Partido/Coligação 

ADENISE CHAVES

ADENISE DE VARGAS CHAVES

12369

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

ADRIANO MATTOS

ADRIANO MARTINS MATTOS

12610

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

ALINE MATTOS

ALINE MATTOS DE ALMEIDA

11456

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

CASSIANO BONFADA

CASSIANO BONFADA DE OLIVEIRA

22000

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

CHICO SOUZA

FRANCILIO PAZ DE SOUZA

12777

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

CLAIRTON DUTRA HAHNN GAIOTA

CLAIRTON DUTRA HAHNN

22111

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

DIENIFER MOURA

DIENIFER SILVA DE MOURA

22022

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

ELIANE JADISCHKE

ELIANE JADISCHKE TASSO

22123

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

ERNO BRIZOLLA

ERNO BRIZOLLA SIMON

12580

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

FABIANO CHICATTE DA CONCEIÇÃO

FABIANO CHICATTE DA CONCEIÇÃO

13413

Aguardando julgamento

PT

PT

  

FABIANO FONSECA

FABIANO FAOTTO DA FONSECA

22222

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

JESSE AMARAL

JESSE DA COSTA AMARAL

22333

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

JULIANA BINSFELD

JULIANA NOGUEIRA BINSFELD

11211

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

REELEIÇÃO

LEONARDO PICCOLOTTO DOS SANTOS

LEONARDO PICCOLOTTO DOS SANTOS

13123

Aguardando julgamento

PT

PT

  

LOIDE SCHULTZ

LUIZ LOIDEMAR SCHULTZ DOS SANTOS

11111

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

MARCIA GATEN

MARCIA ANDREIA GATEN

22322

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

NECA SOUZA

MARIA DE FATIMA PICOLOTO DE SOUZA

13456

Aguardando julgamento

PT

PT

  

NELI MACHADO

NELI MENEZES MACHADO

12345

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

ORLANDINHO

ORLANDO OHSE

11234

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

PEDRO SANTOS

PEDRO NILSON DOS SANTOS

22345

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

VALDIR FORTES

VALDIR VERONEZ FORTES

11123

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

VANDERLEI PAULO TOLFO DINHO

VANDERLEI PAULO TOLFO

22122

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

