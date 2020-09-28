São José das Missões - Gilmar e Uca disputarão as eleições majoritárias
Em São José das Missões, a população exercerá a democracia na escolha dos seguintes candidatos no dia 15 de novembro:
GILMAR WEBER TOLFO ALEMÃO (PL);
UCA WANDERLEI MACHADO (PP).
Confira a nominata de candidatos a vereador, confira:
|
Nome na Urna
|
Nome Completo
|
Nº
|
Situação
|
Sigla
|
Partido/Coligação
|
|
ADENISE DE VARGAS CHAVES
|
12369
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
ADRIANO MARTINS MATTOS
|
12610
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
ALINE MATTOS DE ALMEIDA
|
11456
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
CASSIANO BONFADA DE OLIVEIRA
|
22000
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
|
FRANCILIO PAZ DE SOUZA
|
12777
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
CLAIRTON DUTRA HAHNN
|
22111
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
|
DIENIFER SILVA DE MOURA
|
22022
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
|
ELIANE JADISCHKE TASSO
|
22123
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
|
ERNO BRIZOLLA SIMON
|
12580
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
FABIANO CHICATTE DA CONCEIÇÃO
|
13413
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PT
|
PT
|
FABIANO FAOTTO DA FONSECA
|
22222
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
|
JESSE DA COSTA AMARAL
|
22333
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
|
JULIANA NOGUEIRA BINSFELD
|
11211
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
REELEIÇÃO
|
LEONARDO PICCOLOTTO DOS SANTOS
|
13123
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PT
|
PT
|
LUIZ LOIDEMAR SCHULTZ DOS SANTOS
|
11111
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
MARCIA ANDREIA GATEN
|
22322
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
|
MARIA DE FATIMA PICOLOTO DE SOUZA
|
13456
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PT
|
PT
|
NELI MENEZES MACHADO
|
12345
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
ORLANDO OHSE
|
11234
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
PEDRO NILSON DOS SANTOS
|
22345
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
|
VALDIR VERONEZ FORTES
|
11123
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
VANDERLEI PAULO TOLFO
|
22122
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
DiárioRSCLIQUE AQUI, curta a Fan Page do site e fique informado sobre as notícias da região.
O DiárioRS não se responsabiliza pelo uso indevido dos comentários para quaisquer que sejam os fins, feito por qualquer usuário, sendo de inteira responsabilidade desse, as eventuais lesões a direito próprio ou de terceiros, causadas ou não por este uso inadequado.