Grossi Combustiveis
Cresol Sarandi
Cesurg Sarandi
Chini Centro Auditivo
  • Grossi Combustiveis
  • Cesurg Sarandi
  • Cresol Sarandi
  • Chini Centro Auditivo
  • Laboratório Sarandi
  • Cotrisal
  • Milani Corretora de Seguros
  • Farmácia Nossa Senhora de Fátima
  • Casarotto Imóveis
  • Taura Auto Peças
  • Master Informática
  • Consórcio Sarandi
  • Drággon Artigos Esportivos
  • VS Gráfica Expressa
  • Barbearia 84
  • Gostinho Della
  • Dec´s
  • Signomar Comércio de Bebidas
  • Fornari Advogados Associados
  • Clínica Estética Vitallitá
  • PróVida
  • X & Cia
  • Rembecker Estruturas Metálicas
  • Teloken Engenharia LTDA
  • Home
  • Notícias
  • Sarandi - Confira a lista completa de candidatos a veredor(a)

Sarandi - Confira a lista completa de candidatos a veredor(a)

Publicado por Joel De Brito em .

 

No dia 15 de novembro a população de Sarandi poderá exercer a democracia na escolha do legislativo para a gestão de 2021 a 2024.

No total, constam 69 candidatos a vereador em Sarandi, todos foram cadastrados no TSE e estão na seara de “aguardando julgamento”, que é situação inicial de todos os pedidos de registro recebidos no Sistema de Candidaturas.

Confira abaixo a lista dos 69 candidatos:

Nome na Urna 

Nome Completo 

Nº 

Situação 

Sigla 

Partido/Coligação 

ADE DALDANHA

ADEMIR QUADROS SALDANHA

22111

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

ADEMIR PORTELA

ADEMIR GREGIANIN SANTOS

22222

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

AIRTON ORTIZ

AIRTON ORTIZ

12495

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

REELEIÇÃO

ALDERI BUGRÃO

ALDERI DE OLIVEIRA

14010

Aguardando julgamento

PTB

PTB

  

ALEMAO AZEREDO

VILMAR AZEREDO

11411

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

ALEXANDRE PASQUALOTO

ALEXANDRE PASQUALOTO

25555

Aguardando julgamento

DEM

DEM

  

ALEX NEGRÃO

ALEX ANTÔNIO RODRIGUES

14012

Aguardando julgamento

PTB

PTB

  

ALUCIR DEMARCO

ALUCIR DEMARCO

25125

Aguardando julgamento

DEM

DEM

  

ANA PAULA DE A. PUNTEL

ANA PAULA DE ARAUJO PUNTEL

25028

Aguardando julgamento

DEM

DEM

  

ANDERSON MACHADO

ANDERSON SILVA MACHADO

12123

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

ANDRE RIBEIRO

ANDRE CARLOS GONÇALVES RIBEIRO

25046

Aguardando julgamento

DEM

DEM

  

ANTONIO CARLOS ZANDONÁ PIPO

ANTONIO CARLOS ZANDONÁ

17000

Aguardando julgamento

PSL

PSL

  

BETO GOES

ROBERTO MICHEL DE GOES

25025

Aguardando julgamento

DEM

DEM

  

CARMEM SILVEIRA

CARMEM ARALDI DA SILVEIRA

12246

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

CASSIO CONTERATO

CASSIO LUIZ CONTERATO

11555

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

CLAUDINOR LORINI

CLAUDINOR ALBERTO LORINI

13123

Aguardando julgamento

PT

PT

REELEIÇÃO

CLODOALDO

CLODOALDO DE QUADROS

11611

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

CLORI PITHY DO SASSI

CLORI JOSÉ VARGAS DE OLIVEIRA

14123

Aguardando julgamento

PTB

PTB

  

DELMA RIBEIRO

DELMA TEREZINHA RIBEIRO

14444

Aguardando julgamento

PTB

PTB

  

DILMA FERREIRA

DILMA ALVES FERREIRA

22444

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

EDEVALDO OLIVEIRA

EDEVALDO LIMA DE OLIVEIRA

22000

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

ELINTON AMARANTE (O TIGRE)

ELINTON CASSARIEGO DO AMARANTE

25111

Aguardando julgamento

DEM

DEM

  

ERNI MACIEL TATUZÃO

ERNI MACIEL DA SILVA

12608

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

REELEIÇÃO

FREDERICO POLONI

FREDERICO PASQUALOTTO POLONI

25000

Aguardando julgamento

DEM

DEM

  

GALO

ITACIR RODRIGUES

11444

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

IVANIA TOLOTTI

IVANIA FATIMA TOLOTTI

14044

Aguardando julgamento

PTB

PTB

  

IVETE SANTOLIN BRAGA

IVETE MARIA SANTOLIN BRAGA

11470

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

JAIRO CORSO

JAIRO ANTONIO CORSO

12369

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

JARCE ORO

JARDECI MARIA ORO

22213

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

JARDAIR FERNANDES

JARDAIR FERNANDES DE LIMA

14121

Aguardando julgamento

PTB

PTB

  

JOAO CARLOS SILVA DIABO LOIRO

JOAO CARLOS DA SILVA

11711

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

JONKA

JOAO CARLOS DA SILVA ALVES

11442

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

JORGE JS

JORGE DOS SANTOS

12444

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

JUAREZ FERREIRA

JUAREZ ANTONIO FERREIRA

11500

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

JUAREZ MARTINS

JUAREZ CARLOS MARTINS

22322

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

JUUH

JULIANA APARECIDA DA SILVA

17017

Aguardando julgamento

PSL

PSL

  

LEANDRO PINTOR

LEANDRO MAGALHÃES

14014

Aguardando julgamento

PTB

PTB

  

MARCELO BARBOSA

MARCELO JOÃO BARBOSA

12361

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

MARIA FLORISA

MARIA FLORISA DOS SANTOS RODRIGUES

11333

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

MARIA LUCIA DIDOMÊNICO ZANATTA

MARIA LUCIA DIDOMENICO ZANATTA

12789

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

MARISA PICCINI

MARISA ELICHER PICCINI

25058

Aguardando julgamento

DEM

DEM

  

MARLENE PRESSER

MARLENE TERESINHA PRESSER

25123

Aguardando julgamento

DEM

DEM

  

MONICA GIRARDI ALEMOA

MONICA CRISTINA GIRARDI

22555

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

NEREIDE CARRARO DE VARGAS

NEREIDE CARRARO DE VARGAS

11111

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

NORMA

NORMA SCHU EWERLING

11234

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

NUNES

DALMIR PINTO NUNES

12612

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

OSVALDO SIGNOR

OSVALDO FRANCISCO SIGNOR

11614

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

PABLO MARI

PABLO LUIZ ALIEVI MARI

17777

Aguardando julgamento

PSL

PSL

  

PALHAÇO PIRULITO

VILMAR DO AMARAL

22123

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

PAULINHO DO BAR

PAULO CESAR DA SILVA FERREIRA

14636

Aguardando julgamento

PTB

PTB

  

PRETA DA CONSA

JANETE CASSARIEGO

12000

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

PROFE JILO

VANDERLEI RECH

11100

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

PROFESSORA MARIA LUIZA

MARIA LUIZA GELLER

12678

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

PROFESSOR LICA

LUIZ CARLOS LUCIETTO

12345

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

PROFE TATI

TATIANA REGINA PELIZARI

11511

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

ROGERIO MACHADO

CARLOS ROGERIO DE PADUA MACHADO

11959

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

ROSANE PEREIRA

ROSANE DOS SANTOS PEREIRA

14555

Aguardando julgamento

PTB

PTB

  

ROSE ZANCANELLA

ROSEMAR DE FÁTIMA GOETZ ZANCANELLA

12512

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

SAUL MATTEI

SAUL MARIO MATTEI

11190

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

SIDI MANICA

SIDNEI MANICA

22122

Aguardando julgamento

PL

PL

  

SILVIA MACHADO

SILVIA ROSANA MACHADO

14777

Aguardando julgamento

PTB

PTB

  

TEC ENF GRACI SCHIO RIBEIRO

GRACIANE SCHIO RIBEIRO

12222

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

TIGRINHA

ANDRESSA TERRES

11369

Aguardando julgamento

PP

PP

  

TIO DA ERVA

VELCI OLIVEIRA DA SILVA

14000

Aguardando julgamento

PTB

PTB

  

VALDEMAR COLOMBO

VALDEMAR COLOMBO

25678

Aguardando julgamento

DEM

DEM

  

VERGÍLIO RODRIGUES

VERGÍLIO RODRIGUES

12412

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

VERÔNICA MORAES

VERÔNICA DE FÁTIMA DE LIMA MORAES

13333

Aguardando julgamento

PT

PT

  

WALDIR CABELEIREIRO

WALDIR RIBEIRO DA SILVA

12012

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

  

WILMAR JOSÉ DE AZEREDO

WILMAR JOSÉ DE AZEREDO

12456

Aguardando julgamento

PDT

PDT

REELEIÇÃO

Eleies 2020 1

DiárioRS

CLIQUE AQUI, curta a Fan Page do site e fique informado sobre as notícias da região.

O DiárioRS não se responsabiliza pelo uso indevido dos comentários para quaisquer que sejam os fins, feito por qualquer usuário, sendo de inteira responsabilidade desse, as eventuais lesões a direito próprio ou de terceiros, causadas ou não por este uso inadequado.

  • Revista Spelho
  • Drago Restaurante e Pizzaria
  • Confecções Helenice
  • SCT Construtora e Incorporadora LTDA
  • Eficaz
  • Estação Fitness