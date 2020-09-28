Sarandi - Confira a lista completa de candidatos a veredor(a)

Publicado por Joel De Brito em Segunda, 28 Setembro 2020 11:11 .

No dia 15 de novembro a população de Sarandi poderá exercer a democracia na escolha do legislativo para a gestão de 2021 a 2024.

No total, constam 69 candidatos a vereador em Sarandi, todos foram cadastrados no TSE e estão na seara de “aguardando julgamento”, que é situação inicial de todos os pedidos de registro recebidos no Sistema de Candidaturas.

Confira abaixo a lista dos 69 candidatos:

