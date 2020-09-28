Sarandi - Confira a lista completa de candidatos a veredor(a)
No dia 15 de novembro a população de Sarandi poderá exercer a democracia na escolha do legislativo para a gestão de 2021 a 2024.
No total, constam 69 candidatos a vereador em Sarandi, todos foram cadastrados no TSE e estão na seara de “aguardando julgamento”, que é situação inicial de todos os pedidos de registro recebidos no Sistema de Candidaturas.
Confira abaixo a lista dos 69 candidatos:
|
Nome na Urna
|
Nome Completo
|
Nº
|
Situação
|
Sigla
|
Partido/Coligação
|
|
ADEMIR QUADROS SALDANHA
|
22111
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
|
ADEMIR GREGIANIN SANTOS
|
22222
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
|
AIRTON ORTIZ
|
12495
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
REELEIÇÃO
|
ALDERI DE OLIVEIRA
|
14010
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PTB
|
PTB
|
VILMAR AZEREDO
|
11411
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
ALEXANDRE PASQUALOTO
|
25555
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
DEM
|
DEM
|
ALEX ANTÔNIO RODRIGUES
|
14012
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PTB
|
PTB
|
ALUCIR DEMARCO
|
25125
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
DEM
|
DEM
|
ANA PAULA DE ARAUJO PUNTEL
|
25028
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
DEM
|
DEM
|
ANDERSON SILVA MACHADO
|
12123
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
ANDRE CARLOS GONÇALVES RIBEIRO
|
25046
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
DEM
|
DEM
|
ANTONIO CARLOS ZANDONÁ
|
17000
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PSL
|
PSL
|
ROBERTO MICHEL DE GOES
|
25025
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
DEM
|
DEM
|
CARMEM ARALDI DA SILVEIRA
|
12246
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
CASSIO LUIZ CONTERATO
|
11555
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
CLAUDINOR ALBERTO LORINI
|
13123
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PT
|
PT
|
REELEIÇÃO
|
CLODOALDO DE QUADROS
|
11611
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
CLORI JOSÉ VARGAS DE OLIVEIRA
|
14123
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PTB
|
PTB
|
DELMA TEREZINHA RIBEIRO
|
14444
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PTB
|
PTB
|
DILMA ALVES FERREIRA
|
22444
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
|
EDEVALDO LIMA DE OLIVEIRA
|
22000
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
|
ELINTON CASSARIEGO DO AMARANTE
|
25111
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
DEM
|
DEM
|
ERNI MACIEL DA SILVA
|
12608
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
REELEIÇÃO
|
FREDERICO PASQUALOTTO POLONI
|
25000
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
DEM
|
DEM
|
ITACIR RODRIGUES
|
11444
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
IVANIA FATIMA TOLOTTI
|
14044
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PTB
|
PTB
|
IVETE MARIA SANTOLIN BRAGA
|
11470
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
JAIRO ANTONIO CORSO
|
12369
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
JARDECI MARIA ORO
|
22213
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
|
JARDAIR FERNANDES DE LIMA
|
14121
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PTB
|
PTB
|
JOAO CARLOS DA SILVA
|
11711
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
JOAO CARLOS DA SILVA ALVES
|
11442
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
JORGE DOS SANTOS
|
12444
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
JUAREZ ANTONIO FERREIRA
|
11500
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
JUAREZ CARLOS MARTINS
|
22322
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
|
JULIANA APARECIDA DA SILVA
|
17017
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PSL
|
PSL
|
LEANDRO MAGALHÃES
|
14014
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PTB
|
PTB
|
MARCELO JOÃO BARBOSA
|
12361
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
MARIA FLORISA DOS SANTOS RODRIGUES
|
11333
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
MARIA LUCIA DIDOMENICO ZANATTA
|
12789
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
MARISA ELICHER PICCINI
|
25058
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
DEM
|
DEM
|
MARLENE TERESINHA PRESSER
|
25123
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
DEM
|
DEM
|
MONICA CRISTINA GIRARDI
|
22555
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
|
NEREIDE CARRARO DE VARGAS
|
11111
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
NORMA SCHU EWERLING
|
11234
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
DALMIR PINTO NUNES
|
12612
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
OSVALDO FRANCISCO SIGNOR
|
11614
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
PABLO LUIZ ALIEVI MARI
|
17777
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PSL
|
PSL
|
VILMAR DO AMARAL
|
22123
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
|
PAULO CESAR DA SILVA FERREIRA
|
14636
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PTB
|
PTB
|
JANETE CASSARIEGO
|
12000
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
VANDERLEI RECH
|
11100
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
MARIA LUIZA GELLER
|
12678
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
LUIZ CARLOS LUCIETTO
|
12345
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
TATIANA REGINA PELIZARI
|
11511
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
CARLOS ROGERIO DE PADUA MACHADO
|
11959
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
ROSANE DOS SANTOS PEREIRA
|
14555
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PTB
|
PTB
|
ROSEMAR DE FÁTIMA GOETZ ZANCANELLA
|
12512
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
SAUL MARIO MATTEI
|
11190
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
SIDNEI MANICA
|
22122
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PL
|
PL
|
SILVIA ROSANA MACHADO
|
14777
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PTB
|
PTB
|
GRACIANE SCHIO RIBEIRO
|
12222
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
ANDRESSA TERRES
|
11369
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PP
|
PP
|
VELCI OLIVEIRA DA SILVA
|
14000
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PTB
|
PTB
|
VALDEMAR COLOMBO
|
25678
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
DEM
|
DEM
|
VERGÍLIO RODRIGUES
|
12412
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
VERÔNICA DE FÁTIMA DE LIMA MORAES
|
13333
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PT
|
PT
|
WALDIR RIBEIRO DA SILVA
|
12012
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
WILMAR JOSÉ DE AZEREDO
|
12456
|
Aguardando julgamento
|
PDT
|
PDT
|
REELEIÇÃO
